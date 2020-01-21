Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while constructing main door of home

Vastu tips for main entrance of the home.

In today's Vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you about things to keep in mind while constructing the main entrance of a home. As per Vastu, it is beneficial to make windows both the sides of the main door. This helps in maintaining the atmosphere of peace and prosperity among family members. Hence, while constructing the main door, don't forget to build windows of same shape on both the sides. This develops positive energy in the house. One more important point to note down is that the total number of windows in the house should be even, not odd.