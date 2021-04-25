Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Put this coloured candles on south direction of the house will increase monetary flow

In Vastu Shastra today, learn about green candles from Acharya Indu Prakash. Green candles should be placed in the north-eastern corner of the house. This increases positivity. In the same way, pink or yellow candles should be placed in the south-west direction of the house. This keeps mutual love and trust in the family members.

It is good to put red colored candles in the south direction of the house. This increases the wealth of the house, as well as increasing the respect of the people living there. It is considered good to put blue candles in the east or south-east direction of the house. Negativity is always away from it.

White or light yellow colored mobiles should be installed in the west direction of the house. By applying this color candle, the health of the members of the house is better. Also, applying white colored candles in the north direction of the house increases creativity.