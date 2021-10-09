Vastu tips: Pray facing in this direction for happiness and peace

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

According to Vastu Shastra, one should keep his face towards east or north direction during praying. Of these, it is best to offer prayers facing east. Because this direction is a symbol of strength and bravery.

At the same time, sitting with the back towards the west, that is, facing the east, is considered good for attaining knowledge. Worshipping by facing in this direction infuses potential and power within us, which makes it easier for us to achieve our goals. Also, having a place of worship in the direction gives peace, comfort, wealth, happiness and health benefits to the people living in the house.