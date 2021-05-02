Image Source : PEXELS Vastu Tips: Pots in your garden should be kept in THIS direction

In Vaastu Shastra, today know about the south west corner, that is, to keep the earthen things in the south-west direction. Yes, according to Vastu Shastra, clay things can be placed in the south west corner, that is, also in the south-west direction.

Actually, according to Vastu Shastra the south-west direction is also related to the earth element, just like the northeast angle, that is, north-east direction. Therefore, you can keep things related to soil in the south-west direction as well.

In this direction, if heavy things related to soil are kept, then it is more beneficial. For example, if you want to put big pot of soil in the garden, then you should put it in the south-west direction, but if you want to get small pot of soil, then you should apply it in the northeast direction. You will get a lot of benefit from this.