Vastu Tips: Placing sofa in south-west direction of drawing room is auspicious

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the decoration of the reception room in the house. The reception of the house i.e. the drawing-room requires special attention. Whenever a guest comes to the house, first of all, he enters in this part of the house. In such a situation, according to Vastu Shastra, one should take special care of the direction of the things kept in the drawing-room, so that the atmosphere of the house remains good and your fame spread far and wide.
So firstly where should be the direction of the couch in the drawing-room. Learn about this today.
The sofa should be placed in the drawing-room along the south-west direction wall. At the same time, you can place the table a short distance from the couch or in the center of the drawing-room, but keep in mind that the sides of the table should not be pointed or triangular.