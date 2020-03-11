Vastu Tips: Placing electronic devices in north-east direction is inauspicious, here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, we will learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the placement of electronic devices at your home. According to Vastu Shastra, electronic or electrical related accessories or heat generating devices should not be kept in the northeast direction.

By doing this, the son does not obey the father and insults him. Also, never place glass or mirror in the bedroom where the bed is visible. This causes negative energy to spread in the home and health problems also arise. Apart from this, if your plot is narrower than the north and south direction and long in the east and west direction, then such a place is called sun-piercing. This design of your plot or house is also going to create a rift in father-son relationship.