Vastu Tips: Place computer in this direction in boss's cabin to maintain good coordination

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about the correct direction for placing things inside the cabin in the office. The first thing that matters the most is the right direction of placing the computer in the cabin, especially of the boss's room.

According to Vastu Shastra, you should choose the fire angle, ie south-east or south direction, to place the computer in the cabin. If you talk about keeping the sofa set, then you can keep it in the south-west direction in the cabin. If there is no space there, you can move slightly to the west. This helps to have the good working ability and creates a good rapport with other people.

