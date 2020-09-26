Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SOGHEALTHCARE Vastu Tips: Never sleep with head in North direction. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about the benefits you get by sleeping in different directions. According to Vastu Shastra, one should keep his head in the east or south direction while sleeping. It is good to sleep in these directions.

Sleeping in the east direction gives the benefit of learning and increases intellectual capacity. Also, sleeping in the south direction gives the benefit of happiness and wealth, so it becomes easy to get happiness in every way. However, while sleeping in the north or west direction, you may face loss. Sleeping with the head in the west increases anxiety, which also increases your problems. Therefore, you should not sleep in the north or west direction. Apart from this, it has also been said that as far as possible in your house, you should sleep in the east direction and sleep with your head in the south direction when you are in your in-laws house.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage