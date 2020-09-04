Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HENNESSEYDECOR Vastu Tips: Never place heavy things in the North direction. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some remedies by which you can easily avoid small problems in your life. Many times you must have noted that even after working hard, you fail to save money or use it at the time of need. According to Vastu shastra, this can be a result of some architectural defects.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north direction is the direction of the arrival of the wealth. Kuber ji is considered to be placed in this direction and if there is any heavy goods or a large amount of objects kept in this direction or there is too much dirt in this place, then you will definitely face financial troubles. This slows down the flow of money in the house. Therefore, if a situation like this is happening in your home or office, then you need to pay attention to all these things. In the north direction, you should keep proper cleanliness, as well as avoid placing heavy items.

