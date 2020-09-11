Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OPOMODORA Vastu Tips: Never build study room in THIS direction. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the direction most suitable for building a study room in the house. If even the smallest thing in the house is kept according to Vastu, then more than half of the problems of a person's life are eliminated. Along with this positive energy flows and negativity are eliminated.

According to Vastu Shastra, the study room should be kept in the west direction of the house. If it is made next to the house temple, then it is considered very good. At the same time, the study room should never be in the south-east, south-west or north-west direction. This creates confusion in the mind of people using it. If the study room is in the north-east direction, there should be a statue, idol or painting of Goddess Saraswati or Lord Ganesha, by doing this, auspiciousness is maintained.

