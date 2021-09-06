Follow us on Image Source : PEXEL.COM Vastu Tips: Money doesn't last even after working hard? Follow these measures

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about some remedies, by which you can avoid minor problems in life. Sometimes, even after working very hard, the money does not last, then it can also be due to any Vastu.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is the direction of money arrival and if heavy goods are kept in this direction or if there is a lot of dirt in this place, then financial problems have to be faced. The speed of money arrival in the house slows down.

Similarly, if it is dark all the time in the North-East direction, then differences may increase between the family members. Therefore there should always be light in this direction. Similarly, the south direction is considered to be the direction of Yama. Keeping the door or safe in this direction creates problems related to money and age.