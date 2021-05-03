Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should keep the mirror in your house

Learn about the mirror in the dining room today in Vastu Shastra. It is considered very nice to have a mirror in the dining room and that too is of a big shape. Large mirrors on the wall of the dining room are wonderful sources of energy. It is considered very auspicious for luck.

If there is a big mirror in front of the dining table right in the dining room, then there is a feeling of being double when you look at it while eating. Due to which hunger is felt more, as well as the health of the members of the house is good and the communication of happiness increases in them.

Apart from this, if your kitchen is facing west, then you put a round glass on the back side, that is, the wall of the east direction. This will remove whatever Vastu defects in your kitchen.