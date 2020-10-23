Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IVADIZZY Vastu Tips: Know the direction to put mirrors at home to remove Vastu defects

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the directions to put mirrors at home. Mirror usually means face-glass, but it has great importance in Vastu Shastra and also in Feng Shui. Properly placed mirrors in the right direction help in giving good results according to Vastu shastra and also gets rid of Vastu defects or dosh.

As much as the importance of the mirror is for interior decoration, it is also from the point of view of architecture. Mirrors are also used in Chinese Feng shui to increase the good effects of creative energy and to control its flow. It also helps to reverse the ill effects by reversing negative energy. It is considered best to place a mirror where the north and east directions meet.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage