Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PATHAN_MEHBOOB_ Vastu Tips: Know the best direction for keeping clay pot, money-related problems will disappear

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the benefits of clay pot or pot. According to Vastu Shastra, north direction is considered to be the best for keeping a clay pot filled with water. This will give you auspicious results related to the north direction. This keeps Varun Dev's blessing on you.

You are not afraid of any kind, that is, you are not afraid of anything. Let me tell you that the middle son of the family gets the most benefit from it. If we talk in terms of health, then our ears get the most benefit in our body by keeping water related things in the north direction. This keeps our hearing capacity strong.