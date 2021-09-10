Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIOANIMALS_ Vastu Tips: Keep THIS type of fish at home to bring happiness and prosperity

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about Arowana fish. Acharya Indu Prakash tell if it is beneficial to keep Arowana fish indoors. Along with goldfish, Arowana fish is also considered very good in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping arowana fish in the house is considered auspicious. This fish is a symbol of good health, happiness and prosperity, wealth and power.

It removes evil forces. If you cannot or do not want to have live fish in your home, then there is a way to do it. You can keep a golden arowana fish idol with a coin in its mouth in the house. You can keep this idol in the north-east or east direction of your house. According to some zoologists, the arowana fish sit in the foothills and give prior information about the coming of the earthquake.