Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind when building a house to maintain happiness

According to Vastu Shastra, the corner in the north-east direction of the house should be kept empty or filled with as few items as possible. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that the walls of the rooms in the north, east or north-east direction should be made lighter and thinner than the walls in the south or west direction in order to maintain peace and happiness in the house. Apart from this, if you want to build an underground water tank, then you can build it in the northeast direction. This will lead to happiness in everyone's life.

For the drainage of water through pipes on the floor or roof, the slope should also be placed in the north or north-east direction. According to vastu shastra, having water in the north has much significance. It can even heal anyone in the house if they are suffering from pain. Keeping a piece of ice in the north direction also gives relief in pain.

