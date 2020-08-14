Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOUDAI_F_0818 Vastu Tips: Keep in mind the sound of wind chime before buying. Here's why

According to Vastu shastra, keeping in mind the sound of wind chimes is very important before buying. Acharya Indu Prakash has already talked about how auspicious wind chimes are when hung at the window of the house s they attract good energy. He further shares that sound and good luck have a direct relationship.

The better and sweeter the sound of the wind chime, the faster it attracts the entry of good luck into the house. Also, positive energy also takes over the members of the household. Windchime is also a good option to give a gift to someone.

You can give it as a gift to your partner, love-mate or spouse. Nowadays many types of wind chimes are easily available in the market. They look very beautiful but their sound stings to the ears. So before you buy the wind chime looking at its appearance, make sure you check the sound of it as well. Slow and melodious sound brings happiness to the house.

