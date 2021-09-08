Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALUM Vastu Tips: Here's how use of alum at home can change your luck and bring positivity

In Vastu Tips, Acharya Indu Prakash will throw light on the beneficial use of fitkari aka alum today. You may have already seen many uses of alum in home remedies or in salons, but alum has many uses in Vastu Shastra as well. It is a very useful remedy for those who have a vastu defect in their house or office want to rectify it without making any physical changes.

If there is any kind of Vastu defect in your home or office, then to remove it, take 50 grams of alum and keep it in every room or corner of the house or office. This will relieve you from the troubles caused by various ‘vastu doshas’ and will also increase happiness and peace in your house. But keep in mind that in a few days, when the color of alum starts changing, it has to be replaced with fresh alum. In order to combat bad dreams while sleeping then tie alum in a black cloth and keep it under the pillow at the head and get freedom from unknown fear.