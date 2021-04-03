Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
  Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases

Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells us about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases.

India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 03, 2021 6:38 IST
Representative image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ EAT.A.LICK

Representative image

Learn about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. When any member falls ill in the house, the entire atmosphere of the house becomes tense. If any member in your house is ill, place a few pieces of rock salt in a bowl near the bed head of the patient's bedroom, but note it is towards the east.

 

Rock salt or black salt should only be used in the patient's diet, while the use of ordinary salt should be minimized. By doing this, the patient's health starts improving soon. In this way, the tense atmosphere of the house will also begin to calm down. 

 

