Vastu tips: Here's how rock salt can help you stay away from diseases

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ EAT.A.LICK Representative image

Learn about the benefits of salt in getting rid of diseases from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. When any member falls ill in the house, the entire atmosphere of the house becomes tense. If any member in your house is ill, place a few pieces of rock salt in a bowl near the bed head of the patient's bedroom, but note it is towards the east.

Rock salt or black salt should only be used in the patient's diet, while the use of ordinary salt should be minimized. By doing this, the patient's health starts improving soon. In this way, the tense atmosphere of the house will also begin to calm down.