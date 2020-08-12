Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IGUCHINGO Vastu Tips: Hanging Wind Chimes at home brings positive energy. Here's how

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the benefits of hanging wind chimes at home. In Vastu Shastra, wind chime is considered very special according to both the Indian architecture and Chinese architecture. It brings happiness and prosperity at home. In a house that has wind chime, positive energy comes on its own. Also, there remains a pleasant atmosphere in the house.

Hanging wind chime brings luck to the house. At the same time, the progress of the members of the household also increases, that is. You can hang wind chime anywhere, home or office, but it is best to hang it by the door or window. Because of the velocity of the air, it creates vibrations and a sweet sound comes out of it, due to which positive energy is spread around the house.

There are many types of wind chimes, such as wind chime of wood, metal and iron etc. Tomorrow in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will share the benefits of hanging wind chime made of rods.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage