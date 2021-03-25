Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVERTO.PL Vastu Tips: Get black color on North facing floor of the house. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the color of the floor in the north direction. According to Vastu Shastra, black coloured stone should be installed on the floor in the north direction. If in some part of this direction, you will get black coloured stones, then you will get a lot of benefits.

No one in the family has any fear due to black color. All do their work fearlessly and also get success in it. Let me tell you that in the north direction the black coloured floor gets the most benefit from the middle son of the house and our ear gets the most benefit from it in the body. This strengthens our ability to hear.