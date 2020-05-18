Vastu tips for home: Placing large-sized mirror in the dining room is auspicious, here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SIGOJA Vastu Tips: Placing mirrors in the dining room is auspicious, know why

As per vastu shastra, wrong placement of mirrors at home can do a lot of harm. Hence, it is of utnost importance to be careful in placing the mirrors at your home. When it comes to the dining room, make sure you opt for a large-sized mirror, says Acharya Indu Prakash as it is considered very auspicious. It aids the doubling up of health, food and wealth.

Furthermore, If there is a big mirror in front of the dining table right in the dining room, then there is a feeling of being double when you look at it while eating. Due to which the hunger is increased, at the same time the health of the members of the house is good and the communication of happiness increases. Apart from this, if your kitchen is in the west, then put a round glass on the back side, that is, the wall in the east. This will remove whatever Vastu defects in your kitchen.

