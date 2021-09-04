Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMJADRAUF1 Vastu Tips: Follow these remedies to maintain positivity and boost confidence

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the effects of having an empty wall in your house. Like there's a saying that an empty mind is the house of the devil, similarly an empty wall reflects negative energy. When you are free and have nothing to do, a lot of good and bad thoughts keep running in your mind which is not good for you at all. It brings down your confidence. You keep on thinking something or the other.

Therefore, if you come from outside or from the office and sit at someplace at home where there is nothing on the wall in front of you it will keep you feel gloomy. If you sit facing an empty wall alone, then you will be surrounded by negative thoughts. Put a positive picture or a picture of your family members on that wall.