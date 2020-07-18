Vastu Tips: Know what shape of land you should buy for maximum profits

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAKOPVE Know what shape of land you should buy for maximum profits

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about what impact does the shape of the land makes on the life of the people after buying. He shares that the triangular-shaped land should not be bought as it harms the son of the family. He further suggests not buying land in the shape of a cart (similar) as it brings turbulence in the happiness of the family. Also, buying land in the shape of a hand fan causes loss of religion.

On the other hand, he shares that land in the shape of mridanga harms the dynasty. At the same time, the land near the erosion of the river and zigzag in shape gives rise to low intelligence and illiteracy. The land where there is a pit, it gives rise to lies. Construction of houses in the pit should also be avoided as it causes many problems. Prosperity destroys if the house is built at the crossroads.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage