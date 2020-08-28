Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELCAMBIOLOGICO Vastu tips: After charging the mobile-laptop, keep the wire folded to avoid negativity

Acharya Indu Prakash throws light on the use of electric wires in the house in today's Vastu Shastra. Often, wires of electrical things remain scattered everywhere in the house and office. Usually, people leave their wires carelessly after using them on laptops or mobiles. For example, after charging mobile phones and laptops, people forget to keep the charger folded in one place.

According to Vastu Shastra, this action is not considered good at all. It is said that it spreads negativity and makes family members irritable by nature. Therefore, after using any type of power tool wire, they should be folded properly and kept in a proper place.

Similarly, if the wire of a power tool is excessively long, the extra part should be tied with the help of rubber band or thread and only that part should remain open which is of use or of need.

By keeping these small things in mind according to Vastu Shastra, you can protect your home and office from negativity.

