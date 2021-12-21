Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/___EKALAVYA Vastu Shastra: Know why you should never plant Peepal tree at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to share the benefits and disadvantages of planting trees at home. He suggests that one should never plant the Peepal tree at home as it brings many problems. Although the Peepal tree is worshipped because it is said that it is inhabited by the Gods, it is not considered appropriate according to Vastu Shastra. Therefore, the Peepal tree should not be allowed to grow in the house. If it grows naturally, it should be carefully uprooted.

Also, Acharya Indu Prakash shares that it is considered better if you change the location of the peepal tree on a Saturday. The reason is- if there is a peepal tree at home, members of the family face problems every day and it acts as a hindrance in their progress.

Peepal tree should not be uprooted, it is considered inauspicious to do so, if it has to be cut under any special circumstances, then first worship it. It should only be plucked on Sunday.