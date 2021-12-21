Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Minimum temperature recorded at 4°C at around 8:30 am in Safdarjung area of Delhi: IMD
  • Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Shastra: Know why you should never plant Peepal tree at home

Vastu Shastra: Know why you should never plant Peepal tree at home

Although the Peepal tree is worshiped because it is said that it is inhabited by the Gods, it is not considered appropriate according to Vastu Shastra.   

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 8:28 IST
Vastu Shastra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/___EKALAVYA

Vastu Shastra: Know why you should never plant Peepal tree at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to share the benefits and disadvantages of planting trees at home. He suggests that one should never plant the Peepal tree at home as it brings many problems. Although the Peepal tree is worshipped because it is said that it is inhabited by the Gods, it is not considered appropriate according to Vastu Shastra. Therefore, the Peepal tree should not be allowed to grow in the house. If it grows naturally, it should be carefully uprooted.

Also, Acharya Indu Prakash shares that it is considered better if you change the location of the peepal tree on a Saturday. The reason is- if there is a peepal tree at home, members of the family face problems every day and it acts as a hindrance in their progress.

Peepal tree should not be uprooted, it is considered inauspicious to do so, if it has to be cut under any special circumstances, then first worship it. It should only be plucked on Sunday. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News