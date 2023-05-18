What is the best time to visit Leh Ladakh? Know the top 4 tourist places in 'Little Tibet'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is the best time to visit Leh Ladakh?

Leh Ladakh has a unique fascination for travellers, attracting people from all over the world. However, owing to its unique climate, this destination undergoes significant transformations, spending several days each year under a pristine snow cover. As a result, it is best to visit Leh Ladakh during specified seasons when the weather is more pleasant. Let us advise you on the best time and season to visit this magnificent location.



Best time to visit Leh Ladakh in 2023

The best time to visit Ladakh is during the summer season from April to July. During this time, the temperature in Ladakh remains between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, you can also go here between September and October.



Places to visit in Leh Ladakh:

1. Pangong Lake

Pangong Lake is quite famous. It is 12 kilometers long and extends to Tibet. This lake is famous all over the world due to its natural beauty. Different species of beautiful plants, birds and animals will be found on these hills.



2. Leh Palace

Leh Palace is a 9-storey building. This palace is famous in the whole city. It was built by Sengge Namgyal and his entire family lives here. From here, you can see the whole city in one view.



3. Gurdwara Patthar Sahib

Gurdwara Patthar Sahib is quite famous among the army men. There is an immovable stone here that is believed to be an image of Guru Nanak Ji. This place is considered very auspicious and therefore tourists visiting here should definitely visit this place.



4. Khardungla Pass

The Khardungla Pass is very close to the Siachen Glacier. It is known for its natural beauty. By reaching here, you may feel that you are in a different corner of the world. So, if you are planning to visit Leh Ladakh then definitely visit these places.

