What is dark tourism? Know why craze of visiting such places is increasing among Gen Z Explore the fascinating world of dark tourism, where Gen Z travellers flock to sites of tragedy, disaster, and darkness. Know the reasons behind this growing trend and what draws young tourists to these unconventional destinations.

Tourism has always been a means of discovering new places, experiencing different cultures, and enjoying travel. But, recently, a unique form of tourism has been gaining popularity, called dark tourism. This kind of travel involves visiting places that are associated with death, tragedy, and suffering. Dark tourism refers to travel to historical battlefields, disaster areas, haunted places, and places associated with other tragic events.

What is dark tourism?

Dark tourism, also known as grief tourism or black tourism, is associated with visiting places that are associated with death, tragedy, or horrific events. Over the past few years, this tourism style has become increasingly popular as people seek destinations that present history and human experiences from a different and often grim perspective. Whether it is historic battlefields, areas affected by disasters, or haunted places, dark tourism gives people an opportunity to understand events of the past and their impact. It not only provides information about historical events but also reveals the darker and untold aspects of our world.

Why is Gen Z's interest in dark tourism increasing in India?

In the olden days, tourism meant visiting new places and enjoying them. But, in the last few years, millennials and Gen Z have given a new twist to tourism. They have discovered places that can thrill you.

Discover real experiences: Nowadays, Gen Z youth want more in-depth and realistic experiences. They like to visit places that show the ground reality of history, not just sightseeing spots.

Influence of social media: Social media has given tourism a new dimension. Many travel influencers explore historical tragedy sites or haunted places and make them viral.

Curiosity about history and tragedy: Gen Z does not want to be limited only to the history taught in schools. They also want to know the history that is not written in books.

Seeking adventure and thrill: Dark tourism is done not just to experience the history but also to get thrills and adventure.

Some famous dark tourism destinations in India

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar: Witness to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, this place reminds us of the sacrifice of innocent people and the brutality of British rule.

Cellular Jail, Port Blair: Known as Kala Pani, this jail tells the story of the atrocities and struggles of Indian freedom fighters.

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata: This magnificent monument is a reminder of the hardships Indians faced during the British rule.

Kuldhara , Jaisalmer: A mysterious and deserted village that was abandoned by its inhabitants overnight in the 19th century. It is said that this village is cursed.

Roopkund Lake, Uttarakhand: Famous as Skeleton Lake. Thousands-of-years-old human skeletons are found here, whose mysterious deaths still remain a mystery.

Dumas Beach, Surat: Located on the banks of the Arabian Sea, this beach is known for its black sand and ghostly incidents.

Shaniwarwada, Pune: The historical fort of the Peshwas, where stories are still told about the cries of the spirit of Narayanrao Peshwa being heard in the corridors.

ALSO READ: Where is Gir National Park? Know how to reach, best time for jungle safari and places to stay