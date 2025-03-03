Where is Gir National Park? Know how to reach, best time for jungle safari and places to stay If you want to enjoy wildlife, then plan to visit Gir National Park. Lions and leopards are easily seen roaming here during jungle safari. Know how to reach and what is the best time to visit?

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 every year. On this day, people spread awareness to conserve wildlife and save the environment. This day was started for the first time by the United Nations in 2013. There are many national forests in India where a large number of animals live. To protect wildlife and spread awareness about it among the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gir National Park in Gujarat today. PM Modi closely observed the life of Asiatic lions and many animals during the jungle safari here. If you also want to visit Gir National Park, then know how to reach here and when to reach, so that you can also see animals like lions and cheetahs roaming around.

Where is Gir National Park located and how to reach?

Gir National Park is located in Gujarat. To go by flight, you will get a flight to Kishore Kumar Gandhi Airport in Rajkot. Which is 160 km away from Gir. The nearest airport to Gir is Diu Airport, which is 110 km away. From here, you can go by taxi or bus. If you want to go by train, the nearest station is Junagadh. Which is 80 km away, and Veraval railway station is 70 km away from Gir. If you want to go by car, you can reach Gir National Park via Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Diu.

What is the best time to visit Gir National Park?

The best time to visit any forest is considered to be the changing season. At this time, wild animals come out and roam the forest. The best time to visit Gir is considered to be October-November and then February and March. At this time you can see Asiatic lions, cheetahs, and other wild animals roaming around. The park remains closed from June to September during the monsoon.

How to book a jungle safari in Gir National Park?

The biggest attraction in Gir National Park is the Jungle Safari. You can book the forest safari online or offline. You can also book the safari after reaching here. The time for the jungle safari is from 6:30 am to 9:30 am. The second round is from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Where to stay in Gir?

If you are planning to visit Gir, you will find many hotels, resorts, and guest houses around it. You can stay anywhere according to your convenience.

