Burj Khalifa to Desert Safari: 5 must-visit places in Dubai for a memorable trip Dubai, a city of opulence and wonder, offers a plethora of unforgettable experiences, from marveling at the world's tallest building to exploring the majestic Arabian Desert. Explore these top 5 must-visit places in Dubai.

If you want to travel abroad, Dubai can be a great destination for you. The first foreign trip becomes memorable for life. This journey always remains in your mind. People who are planning to go abroad for the first time have a different excitement about their trip. In such a situation, if you are planning to visit Dubai, here is the list of the famous tourist places in Dubai. Let us tell you what are the attraction points in Dubai and which places you should visit.

Here are the must-visit places in Dubai

Burj Khalifa: Burj Khalifa is one of the most important attraction points of Dubai. Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and the most famous place in Dubai. There is a ticket to see Burj Khalifa from inside. You can see the spectacular view of Dubai by going to the top floor.

Dubai Mall: If you want to go shopping, then you can go to Dubai Mall. This mall is very beautiful, and you will find all the big brands of the world here. There are many restaurants here where you can eat the famous food of Dubai.

Dubai Aquarium: Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo is very spectacular. You can see many sea creatures roaming around in this 65,000-acre underwater aquarium and zoo.

Dubai Fountain: You can go to Dubai Fountain to click good photos. It is very beautiful. Spread over about 24 acres, this fountain looks very good up close. Here you will see a fountain about 40 floors high.

Desert Safari: If you go to Dubai and do not go on a safari in the desert, then the trip will seem incomplete. Desert Safari is the most famous activity in Dubai. Here you can enjoy a Jeep, bike, sand boating, and camel ride on the dunes.

Kite Beach: It is not that there are only big buildings in Dubai. There are also great beaches here. You can enjoy it fully by going to Kite Beach. The beaches of Dubai are very clean and beautiful. There are great beaches like Kite Beach, La Mer, and Nesnass. You can do kayaking, jet skiing, speedboating, fly fishing, and scuba diving here.

Best Pubs in Dubai: There are many great pubs in Dubai where you can have a full party. The atmosphere of Galaxy Bar is very beautiful and colorful. Apart from this, you can visit bars like Lock Stock, Barrel, and Boston Bar.

Special for adventure in Dubai: If you are fond of adventure, then you can enjoy hot air ballooning in Dubai. You can see the spectacular view of Dubai from here. Skiing is also done in Dubai. The temperature here is kept at minus 2 degrees, which will make you feel cool in hot Dubai.

ALSO READ: Char Dham Yatra 2025 to commence on April 30; know dates, ticket prices, registration process and more