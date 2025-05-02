Travelling this summer? Expert shares easy nutrition tips for staying healthy With these easy steps, you can travel with ease, keep your energy up, and take care of your body, even when you are miles away from home.

New Delhi:

Summer travelling can be fun, but there may be several challenges that can impact your health. Spending long hours on the road, having uneven meal times, and not having much access to fresh food usually make good nutrition hard to maintain. But by planning in advance a bit, you can nourish your body and feel good during your travels.

Stay Hydrated

According to functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & Founder of iThrive, dehydration is one of the most frequent problems individuals encounter when travelling. Whether you travel by plane, car, or are outdoors, your body loses fluids more quickly in the heat of summer. Ensure to carry a refillable water bottle and make an effort to drink water frequently. Adding a small amount of pink salt or electrolyte powder will also keep your body's fluid levels up, particularly if you are sweating excessively.

Pack Healthy Snacks

We have observed this a lot of times: when we get hungry on our trips, we usually just grab a pack of chips or some other prepackaged snack. However, these foods usually contain high salt, sugar, and unhealthy fat content, resulting in bloating, tiredness, and gastric discomfort. Instead, opt for healthier alternatives that are as convenient to carry. Pack roasted makhana (fox nuts), dry fruits such as dates or raisins, fresh fruits like bananas or apples, or clean-label protein bars. These healthy snack options will help maintain your energy levels and promote overall health during travel.

Eat Balanced Meals

During travel, your meals may not always be timely or nutritious. Opt for choices containing protein (such as eggs, chicken, or lentils), vegetables, and healthy fats when eating out. Avoid eating fried or heavy foods, particularly during the heat, since they can lead to fatigue and gastrointestinal discomfort.

Avoid Alcohol and Sugary Drinks

On summer vacations, most people go for cold drinks or alcoholic beverages to cool off. But we do not suggest alcohol at all since it dehydrates the body, hampers digestion, and will also affect your sleep and energy levels. Likewise, sugary drinks such as sodas or packaged juices will cause blood sugar swings and bring in unwanted calories. Rather, go for natural and hydrating drinks such as plain water, fresh lime soda, or coconut water. These not only make you cool and fresh but also nourish your body while travelling.

Support Your Digestion

Travel can influence your gut health because of the change in food, water, and schedule. Adding probiotic foods such as yoghurt or taking a probiotic supplement will always help to calm your stomach. Herbal teas such as ginger tea or fennel tea after meals also help in digestion and prevent bloating.

ALSO READ: IRCTC's 15-day 'North East Discovery' tour in 1 luxury train will start from this date: Check itinerary