Top 5 safest places for female solo travellers to travel without fear in India; Brinda Shah recommends

India is a land of rich history, vibrant cultures, and diverse landscapes that attract millions of tourists every year. However, for female solo travelers, safety is a major concern when exploring this beautiful country. But don't let this discourage you from visiting or exploring India as there are many safe places that can provide an enjoyable and unforgettable experience. Here travel blogger Brinda Shah recommends India's top five safest tourist places for female solo travellers.

1. Goa

Goa is a small state located in western India, known for its pristine beaches, Portuguese architecture, and vibrant nightlife. It is one of the safest destinations for solo female travellers in India. The state has a significant tourist population, which means there is always someone around if you need help. Furthermore, Goa is known for its relaxed and laid-back vibe, making it an ideal place for solo travelers to unwind and enjoy themselves.

2. Udaipur

Udaipur, also known as the "City of Lakes," is located in the western state of Rajasthan. It is a charming and picturesque city that is home to many beautiful palaces, temples, and lakes. Udaipur is a safe place for solo female travellers because of its welcoming locals, who are always willing to help. Furthermore, the city's stunning architecture and serene ambiance make it an excellent place for solo travellers to explore and enjoy.

3. Mysore

Mysore is a city located in the southern state of Karnataka and is known for its rich cultural heritage, magnificent palaces, and bustling bazaars. The city is a safe destination for solo female travellers as it has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Mysore also has several landmarks and tourist attractions that are easily accessible, making it an excellent place to explore solo.

4. Darjeeling

Darjeeling is a hill station located in the eastern state of West Bengal and is known for its tea plantations, scenic views, and colonial-era architecture. It is a safe place for solo female travellers because of its peaceful and laid-back atmosphere. The locals are friendly and welcoming, and the town has a low crime rate, making it a perfect destination for solo travellers seeking relaxation and serenity.

5. Pondicherry

Pondicherry, located on the eastern coast of India, is a former French colony known for its beautiful beaches, colonial architecture, and rich cultural heritage. It is a safe destination for solo female travellers because of its relaxed and peaceful vibe. The town is also well connected, making it easy for solo travelers to navigate and explore. Additionally, the town has several popular tourist attractions, making it an excellent place to visit for solo travellers.

In conclusion, India has a wealth of attractions and experiences for travellers to enjoy. However, safety should always be a priority, especially for female solo travellers. The above mentioned destinations are some of the safest places to visit in India and offer a unique and unforgettable experience. So, pack your bags and explore the rich culture and history of India with peace of mind.

