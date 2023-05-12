Friday, May 12, 2023
     
International Nurses Day 2023: Know about the occasion's history, significance, wishes and quotes

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 each year to honour nurses. Here is everything you need to know about the occasion. 

May 12, 2023
International Nurses Day 2023: Every year on May 12, International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the invaluable contributions of nurses to society and their integral role in the healthcare system. This significant day also coincides with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, renowned as the pioneer of modern nursing. Known as "The Lady With the Lamp," Florence Nightingale was a British nurse, social reformer, and statistician who established St. Thomas’s Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. The day has a long history dating back to 1974, when the International Council of Nurses formally established May 12 as a day to honour nurses worldwide.

International Nurses Day serves as a reminder of the profound impact nurses have on patient care and overall well-being. It highlights their tireless efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where their dedication and selflessness have inspired communities worldwide. This observance fosters appreciation and respect for nurses, urging everyone to express gratitude for their unwavering commitment to providing quality healthcare. 

 
International Nurses Day wishes: 

  • Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses around the world! You all are our true heroes.
  • You give so many patients a reason to smile, Happy Nurses Day. 
  • Happy Nurses Day to you! You have my heartfelt respect and gratitude.
  • Every day should be Nurses' Day because there is so much to thank you for. 
  • Your patients are so lucky to have a nurse like you. Thank you for all of your hard work.

 
International Nurses Day quotes: 

  • America’s nurses are the beating heart of our medical system. — Barack Obama
  • The doctors may be mapping out the war games, but it is the nurses who make the conflict bearable. — Jodi Picoult 
  • To do what nobody else will do, a way that nobody else can do, in spite of all we go through; that is to be a nurse. — Rawsi Williams
  • Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription. — Val Saintsbury
  • Nursing encompasses an art, a humanistic orientation, a feeling for the value of the individual, and an intuitive sense of ethics, and of the appropriateness of action taken. — Myrtle Aydelotte
  •  For the sick, it is important to have the best. — Florence Nightingale

