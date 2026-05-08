Somnath travel guide: How to reach, things to do, best time to visit and important travel tips

Somnath Temple has once again come into focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the temple’s long history and cultural significance while marking 75 years since its reopening. He described Somnath as a symbol of resilience and India’s “unconquerable spirit”.
And honestly, Somnath is not the kind of place that fits neatly into a rushed half-day plan. Between the temple, the coastline, nearby spiritual spots and the slower atmosphere of the town itself, the trip feels better when spread over two easy days. Nothing too hectic. Just enough time to actually take the place in properly.
How to reach Somnath comfortably
- Somnath is located in Prabhas Patan in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district
- The nearest airport is Diu Airport, around 80 km away
- Veraval Railway Station is the closest railhead
- Travellers also frequently drive down from Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Diu
- Many visitors combine Somnath with Diu or Gir National Park for a longer trip
Day 1 itinerary for Somnath
- Start the morning with an early visit to the main Somnath Temple
- Morning hours are usually calmer and less crowded
- Spend time walking around the sea-facing temple complex instead of rushing through darshan
- Visit Triveni Sangam, where three rivers are believed to meet
- Explore nearby temples and small local markets around Prabhas Patan
- Try local Gujarati food or simple coastal snacks during the afternoon
- Return in the evening for the aarti and sound-and-light show if operational
- Sunset near the Arabian Sea is one of the calmest parts of the visit
Day 2 itinerary around Somnath
- Visit Bhalka Tirth, linked to Lord Krishna’s final journey according to Hindu beliefs
- Explore quieter parts of the Veraval coastline nearby
- Seafood lovers can check local food spots around Veraval
- If time allows, extend the trip to Diu for beaches and Portuguese-era architecture
- Wildlife travellers often add Gir National Park to the itinerary
Best time to visit Somnath
- Cooler months are generally more comfortable for visiting Somnath
- Early mornings and evenings are best for temple visits and walking around
- Sunset hours near the temple and Arabian Sea are especially peaceful
Important travel tips for Somnath visitors
- Simple and modest clothing is preferred inside temple areas
- Mobile phone restrictions may apply in certain sections of the temple complex
- Keeping the trip slow and flexible usually makes the experience more enjoyable
Somnath is less about rushing through tourist spots and more about soaking in the atmosphere. The temple bells, the sea waves and the quietness around the coast stay with most people long after the trip ends.
ALSO READ: Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath opens; all about routes, registration, helicopter booking and new rules