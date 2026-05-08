Somnath travel guide: How to reach, things to do, best time to visit and important travel tips

New Delhi:

Somnath Temple has once again come into focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the temple’s long history and cultural significance while marking 75 years since its reopening. He described Somnath as a symbol of resilience and India’s “unconquerable spirit”.

And honestly, Somnath is not the kind of place that fits neatly into a rushed half-day plan. Between the temple, the coastline, nearby spiritual spots and the slower atmosphere of the town itself, the trip feels better when spread over two easy days. Nothing too hectic. Just enough time to actually take the place in properly.

How to reach Somnath comfortably

Somnath is located in Prabhas Patan in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district

The nearest airport is Diu Airport, around 80 km away

Veraval Railway Station is the closest railhead

Travellers also frequently drive down from Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Diu

Many visitors combine Somnath with Diu or Gir National Park for a longer trip

Day 1 itinerary for Somnath

Start the morning with an early visit to the main Somnath Temple

Morning hours are usually calmer and less crowded

Spend time walking around the sea-facing temple complex instead of rushing through darshan

Visit Triveni Sangam, where three rivers are believed to meet

Explore nearby temples and small local markets around Prabhas Patan

Try local Gujarati food or simple coastal snacks during the afternoon

Return in the evening for the aarti and sound-and-light show if operational

Sunset near the Arabian Sea is one of the calmest parts of the visit

Day 2 itinerary around Somnath

Visit Bhalka Tirth, linked to Lord Krishna’s final journey according to Hindu beliefs

Explore quieter parts of the Veraval coastline nearby

Seafood lovers can check local food spots around Veraval

If time allows, extend the trip to Diu for beaches and Portuguese-era architecture

Wildlife travellers often add Gir National Park to the itinerary

Best time to visit Somnath

Cooler months are generally more comfortable for visiting Somnath

Early mornings and evenings are best for temple visits and walking around

Sunset hours near the temple and Arabian Sea are especially peaceful

Important travel tips for Somnath visitors

Simple and modest clothing is preferred inside temple areas

Mobile phone restrictions may apply in certain sections of the temple complex

Keeping the trip slow and flexible usually makes the experience more enjoyable

Somnath is less about rushing through tourist spots and more about soaking in the atmosphere. The temple bells, the sea waves and the quietness around the coast stay with most people long after the trip ends.

ALSO READ: Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath opens; all about routes, registration, helicopter booking and new rules