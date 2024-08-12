Red Fort to Wagah Border: 5 places to celebrate 78th Independence Day 2024 with full glory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 places to celebrate 78th Independence Day 2024.

This year on August 15, India is going to celebrate its 78th Independence Day. Our country became independent from the British on August 15, 1947. Several brave leaders of India lost their lives in the freedom struggle. From Shaheed Bhagat Singh to Chandrashekhar Azad, many patriots sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. Even today, when August 15 is celebrated, our mind gets drenched in patriotism. If you also want to be painted in the colour of patriotism, then do not forget to visit these places on Independence Day 2024.

Grand celebrations of Independence Day 2024 will be held here on August 15

Red Fort, Delhi- Every year a large number of people reach the Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day. On August 15, the Prime Minister of the country hoists the flag at the Red Fort and addresses the countrymen. This scene is historic and full of patriotism in itself. You must go once to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the flag at the Red Fort.

Wagah Border, Amritsar- To be filled with the spirit of patriotism, you must visit Wagah Border in Punjab. Although every evening the soldiers of the country celebrate Jashnnam here, due to which the people of the country get drenched in the spirit of patriotism, on August 15 the atmosphere here is completely different. Many programs are organised here. Which is enough to remind the sacrifice of the martyrs.

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar- If you are going to Amritsar, then you must visit Jallianwala Bagh once. The walls here will remind you of the freedom struggle. The bullet marks on the walls still remind you of the massacre of innocent people on Baisakhi day in 1919. You must visit Jallianwala Bagh once.

August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai- Independence Day is celebrated with great fervour at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. It was from here that Mahatma Gandhi blew the trumpet of the Quit India Movement against the British. You can visit this ground with your family and friends. There is a wonderful atmosphere here on August 15.

India Gate, Delhi- On Independence Day, you can also visit Delhi's India Gate. It is a splendid sight throughout the year, but on August 15, the entire India Gate is painted in the colours of the tricolour using laser lights. There is an atmosphere of patriotism at India Gate.

