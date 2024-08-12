Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Travel
  5. Red Fort to Wagah Border: 5 places to celebrate 78th Independence Day 2024 with full glory

Red Fort to Wagah Border: 5 places to celebrate 78th Independence Day 2024 with full glory

If you want to see the celebration of Independence Day 2024 on August 15, then definitely visit the Red Fort in Delhi and Wagah Border in Punjab. As soon as you reach here, you will be drenched in patriotism. Know where August 15 will be celebrated with full glory.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2024 18:21 IST
5 places to celebrate 78th Independence Day 2024
Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 places to celebrate 78th Independence Day 2024.

This year on August 15, India is going to celebrate its 78th Independence Day. Our country became independent from the British on August 15, 1947. Several brave leaders of India lost their lives in the freedom struggle. From Shaheed Bhagat Singh to Chandrashekhar Azad, many patriots sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. Even today, when August 15 is celebrated, our mind gets drenched in patriotism. If you also want to be painted in the colour of patriotism, then do not forget to visit these places on Independence Day 2024.

Grand celebrations of Independence Day 2024 will be held here on August 15

Red Fort, Delhi- Every year a large number of people reach the Red Fort to celebrate Independence Day. On August 15, the Prime Minister of the country hoists the flag at the Red Fort and addresses the countrymen. This scene is historic and full of patriotism in itself. You must go once to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the flag at the Red Fort.

Wagah Border, Amritsar- To be filled with the spirit of patriotism, you must visit Wagah Border in Punjab. Although every evening the soldiers of the country celebrate Jashnnam here, due to which the people of the country get drenched in the spirit of patriotism, on August 15 the atmosphere here is completely different. Many programs are organised here. Which is enough to remind the sacrifice of the martyrs.

Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar- If you are going to Amritsar, then you must visit Jallianwala Bagh once. The walls here will remind you of the freedom struggle. The bullet marks on the walls still remind you of the massacre of innocent people on Baisakhi day in 1919. You must visit Jallianwala Bagh once.

August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai- Independence Day is celebrated with great fervour at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. It was from here that Mahatma Gandhi blew the trumpet of the Quit India Movement against the British. You can visit this ground with your family and friends. There is a wonderful atmosphere here on August 15.

India Gate, Delhi- On Independence Day, you can also visit Delhi's India Gate. It is a splendid sight throughout the year, but on August 15, the entire India Gate is painted in the colours of the tricolour using laser lights. There is an atmosphere of patriotism at India Gate.

ALSO READ: Explore these 5 budget-friendly international getaways from India this August long weekend

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Travel Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Travel News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement