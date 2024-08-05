Explore these 5 budget-friendly international getaways from India this August long weekend

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 budget-friendly international getaways from India

Are you looking to make the most of the upcoming August long weekend? Why not consider an international getaway that won’t break the bank? From Nepal to Thailand, these destinations not only promise a memorable experience but also help you stay within your budget. So pack your bags, and get ready for an exciting August long weekend! Here are five budget-friendly destinations perfect for a quick escape from India:

Nepal

Just a short flight away, Nepal offers stunning landscapes, rich culture, and affordable travel options. Explore the vibrant streets of Kathmandu, visit the ancient Swayambhunath Stupa (also known as the Monkey Temple), or embark on a short trek in the Himalayas. With budget accommodations and delicious local cuisine, Nepal is a great choice for a pocket-friendly adventure.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for those looking to experience beautiful beaches, lush tea plantations, and ancient ruins. Spend your days relaxing on the sandy shores of Mirissa, exploring the historic city of Kandy, or taking a scenic train ride through the tea country. Sri Lanka offers a range of affordable lodging and dining options, making it a great value for your money.

Thailand

Known for its vibrant culture and bustling markets, Thailand is perfect for a quick getaway. Bangkok's street food, colorful markets, and ornate temples provide plenty of exploration. For a more relaxed atmosphere, head to Pattaya or Phuket. With budget airlines connecting major Indian cities to Thailand, it's easy to find affordable flights and accommodations.

Malaysia

Malaysia offers a blend of modern cities and natural beauty. Kuala Lumpur, the capital, boasts impressive landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers and lively street food scenes. For a change of pace, visit the Cameron Highlands for cooler weather and lush landscapes. Malaysia's low-cost airlines and budget hotels make it an accessible and economical choice.

Bhutan

For a serene escape, Bhutan is a fantastic option. Known for its commitment to preserving culture and environment, this Himalayan kingdom offers stunning monasteries, breathtaking landscapes, and a unique cultural experience. Although Bhutan can be slightly pricier, budget travelers can find affordable options by booking in advance and exploring smaller towns.

