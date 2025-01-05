Planning for a solo trip? Here's a complete travel itinerary to visit Nainital for your weekend getaway

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's a complete travel itinerary to visit Nainital

The trend of solo traveling has increased in recent times. In today's time, not only boys, but girls are also going out to travel alone. The things that are learned in solo traveling cannot be learned by going on a trip with family and friends. If you also do solo traveling and are planning your next trip to the mountains, then Nainital can also be a perfect destination.

Nainital is counted among the famous tourist places of Uttarakhand. Every year, lakhs of people come to visit Nainital, some with their families to see the beautiful lakes, while some with their friends. Nainital is a hill station that is less crowded than Shimla and Manali, but it has everything from beautiful valleys to nightlife. If you want to explore something new alone on the weekend and not with family and friends, then this article is for you. Here we have brought some tips based on personal experience.

How to reach Nainital from Delhi?

Before planning a trip to Nainital, it is important to decide on the budget. This is because it makes it easy to plan everything from traveling to staying. If you want to keep the cost of the trip to a minimum, then the bus is the best option to go to Nainital from Delhi. But, while booking the bus, make sure that your drop point is the Nainital Bus Stand. This is because some private buses do not serve Nainital, but Kathgodam. This is because big buses do not go beyond Kathgodam. On the other hand, if you choose Nainital Bus Stand as a drop point, then the bus company arranges for a small bus or taxi.

If you do not want to travel by bus, then you can also choose the option of taking the train to go to Nainital. But the train goes only till Kathgodam. In such a situation, to go from Kathgodam to Nainital, you can choose the option of a local bus or taxi.

Where to stay in Nainital?

There are many options for staying in Nainital. But, if you are traveling solo, then staying in a hostel can be more beneficial than staying in a hotel. In such a situation, you should book a bed in the hostel while planning your travel. Because it is difficult to get a bed or room at the last moment in most hostels. Apart from hostels, there are many hotels near Mall Road in Nainital, where you can stay cheaply.

Where can one visit in Nainital?

Naini Lake : The most famous lake in Nainital is Naini Lake. Boating in Naini Lake can be a relaxing experience. Boating charges are based on the time in Naini Lake. So whenever you go boating, do ask about the time and charge. Paddle and rowing boats are available to enjoy the view of Naini Lake.

: The most famous lake in Nainital is Naini Lake. Boating in Naini Lake can be a relaxing experience. Boating charges are based on the time in Naini Lake. So whenever you go boating, do ask about the time and charge. Paddle and rowing boats are available to enjoy the view of Naini Lake. Naina Mata Temple: There is also a temple of Naina Mata near Mall Road in Nainital. After paying obeisance there, you can also enjoy the beautiful view of Naini Lake.

There is also a temple of Naina Mata near Mall Road in Nainital. After paying obeisance there, you can also enjoy the beautiful view of Naini Lake. Haunted Market : There is also a Bhootiya market outside the temple; it is also known as the Tibetan market. Woolen clothes, accessories, and other things can be purchased in this market. Apart from the Bhootiya or Tibetan market in Nainital, there are many shops on Mall Road from where shopping can be done.

: There is also a Bhootiya market outside the temple; it is also known as the Tibetan market. Woolen clothes, accessories, and other things can be purchased in this market. Apart from the Bhootiya or Tibetan market in Nainital, there are many shops on Mall Road from where shopping can be done. Catholic Church : There is also a Catholic Church near Mall Road in Nainital. It is not very crowded. If you want to spend some peaceful moments alone, then you can go to the Catholic Church.

: There is also a Catholic Church near Mall Road in Nainital. It is not very crowded. If you want to spend some peaceful moments alone, then you can go to the Catholic Church. Snow View Point : Bike taxis can be hired for local travel in Nainital. You can go to Snow View Point by bike taxi only. From this place you can see the snow-capped peaks, the entire Nainital, and the beautiful Naini Lake.

: Bike taxis can be hired for local travel in Nainital. You can go to Snow View Point by bike taxi only. From this place you can see the snow-capped peaks, the entire Nainital, and the beautiful Naini Lake. Echo Cave Garden: Artificial caves have been made in this garden of Nainital. Every cave is said to be the home of a particular animal, and when you go there, you can hear their voices as well. Going to the Eco Cave Garden gives a different experience.

Artificial caves have been made in this garden of Nainital. Every cave is said to be the home of a particular animal, and when you go there, you can hear their voices as well. Going to the Eco Cave Garden gives a different experience. Bhimtal and Naukuchhiyatal: Apart from Naini Lake, Nainital also has lakes named Bhimtal and Naukuchhiyatal. Boating can also be done in these lakes.

Must visit Kainchi Dham from Nainital

If you are thinking of going to Nainital, then keep an extra day and visit Kainchi Dham. This is a religious place where you can feel relaxed and peaceful.

There are many transports available to go to Kainchi Dham from Nainital. You can go to Kainchi Dham by local bus, bike taxi, or car taxi. If you want, you can also stay for a day in Kainchi Dham; there are many hotels available here.

