Planning a trip to Austria? 5 amazing places in Vienna you must visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vienna on July 9 from Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges.

Austria is a country that is known for its breathtaking beauty, rich culture, and historic architecture. And one of its most popular cities, Vienna, is a must-visit for any traveller. With its charming streets, delicious food, and stunning palaces, Vienna is a dream destination for anyone planning a trip to Austria.

But with so many amazing places to visit in Vienna, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start. That's why we have narrowed down the list to the top 5 must-visit places in Vienna that you cannot miss on your trip to Austria.

Schönbrunn Palace

No visit to Vienna is complete without a trip to the magnificent Schönbrunn Palace. This Baroque-style palace was once the summer residence of the Habsburg dynasty and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The palace boasts of 1,441 rooms and is surrounded by stunning gardens that offer a perfect backdrop for photos.

St Stephen's Cathedral

Located in the heart of Vienna's historic city centre, St Stephen's Cathedral is one of the most iconic landmarks of the city. This Gothic-style cathedral took over 700 years to complete and is known for its intricate details and stunning architecture.

Prater Park

For some fun and adventure, head to Prater Park, one of Vienna's most popular amusement parks. This 250-acre park has something for everyone, from roller coasters and Ferris wheels to traditional Austrian restaurants and beer gardens.

Belvedere Palace

Another must-visit palace in Vienna is the Belvedere Palace, which is a masterpiece of Baroque architecture. The palace was once the summer residence of Prince Eugene of Savoy and is now a renowned museum that houses an impressive collection of Austrian art, including works by Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele.

Naschmarkt

No trip to Vienna is complete without indulging in some delicious Austrian cuisine. And there's no better place to do that than at Naschmarkt, Vienna's largest outdoor market. This bustling market has been around since the 16th century and offers a variety of fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and spices. But that's not all; it is also home to numerous restaurants, cafes, and food stands where you can sample traditional Viennese dishes like schnitzel, strudel, and goulash.

