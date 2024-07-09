Planning a trip to Russia? Don't miss these 5 amazing spots

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 amazing spots to visit in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the Vnukovo-II VIP airport. On Monday, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for dinner at Mr Putin's Dacha in the Moscow suburb of Novo-Ogaryovo. On Tuesday, the two leaders met for the 22nd Annual Bilateral Summit.

Russia, the largest country in the world, is a land of rich culture, stunning architecture, and breathtaking landscapes. From bustling cities to the serene countryside, there is something for every traveller in this diverse country. If you are planning a trip to Russia, make sure to include these 5 amazing spots in your itinerary.

Red Square, Moscow

No trip to Russia is complete without visiting Red Square in Moscow. This historic square is the heart of the city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is surrounded by iconic landmarks such as the colourful St. Basil's Cathedral, the grand Kremlin complex, and the State Historical Museum. Red Square is also home to the famous Mausoleum of Lenin, where you can see the embalmed body of the Russian leader. Don't forget to take a stroll along the square at night when it is beautifully illuminated by lights.

Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg

The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg is one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, housing over 3 million works of art and artefacts. It was originally founded by Catherine the Great in 1764 and has since then grown into a vast complex consisting of six buildings. The museum's collection includes masterpieces by renowned artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt, and Van Gogh.

Lake Baikal

Located in Siberia, Lake Baikal is the deepest and oldest lake in the world, holding about 20% of the world's fresh water. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination for its unique flora and fauna. The crystal-clear waters of the lake are home to over 3,000 species of plants and animals, including the endemic Baikal seal. Visitors can take a boat ride on the lake or go for a hike along its shores to witness the stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Kazan

Kazan, the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan, is a melting pot of cultures, with Russian and Tatar influences evident in its architecture, cuisine, and traditions. The city's most famous landmark is the Kazan Kremlin, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to a beautiful mosque and cathedral. It is also known for its vibrant food scene, with restaurants serving traditional Tatar dishes. Don't miss the chance to watch a performance of traditional Tatar music and dance at one of the city's theatres.

Trans-Siberian Railway

If you have enough time on your trip to Russia, consider taking a journey on the iconic Trans-Siberian Railway. This legendary train route spans 9,289 kilometres from Moscow to Vladivostok and takes about 7 days to complete. Along the way, you will get to experience the vastness of Russia as you pass through different landscapes and stop at various cities.

