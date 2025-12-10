Kochi among world’s top trending destinations: Best places to visit in the city in December Kochi has entered Booking.com’s list of top global trending destinations. Here are the best places to visit in Kochi in December, when the weather and mood feel perfect.

New Delhi:

Kochi has always been one of India’s most effortless coastal charmers, but this year it’s enjoying a well-deserved moment in the global spotlight. According to Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research, Kochi now ranks among the top 10 trending destinations worldwide, keeping company with Vietnam’s Mui Ne and Spain’s Bilbao.

The survey conducted by Booking.com, which included nearly 30,000 travellers across 33 countries, also revealed something else: people are seeking trips tied to memory, meaning and even astrology and Kochi, with its blend of culture, coastline and history, fits beautifully into that new travel mood. But enough context. Let’s get to what you came for: The best places to visit in Kochi in December, when the weather is cool, the air smells of the sea, and the city feels particularly cinematic.

Best places to visit in Kochi in December

Fort Kochi

December is peak season for Fort Kochi, and with good reason. The breezy lanes lined with colonial buildings, cafes, indie boutiques and art corners feel like they were designed for slow exploring. The iconic Chinese fishing nets look their most photogenic at sunset, and the waterfront is alive with local vendors and tourists soaking in the winter light.

Mattancherry and Jew Town

This neighbourhood is pure cultural immersion. December’s cooler afternoons make it the perfect time to wander through antique shops, spice markets and the narrow paths leading to the Paradesi Synagogue, one of the oldest synagogues still in use in the Commonwealth. Mattancherry Palace, with its intricate murals, also feels especially serene this time of year.

Marine Drive

A classic Kochi experience. December evenings along Marine Drive are breezy and beautiful, ideal for long walks, ice cream, and ferries crossing the backwaters. It’s also one of the best places to watch Kochi’s skyline light up at night.

Cherai Beach

If you’re craving the perfect beach day, head to Cherai. Located slightly outside the city, it offers golden sand, calm waves and dolphin sightings if you’re lucky. December’s soft winter sun makes it comfortable for swimming, cycling, or simply lazing under a beach umbrella.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale venues (when active)

If your visit coincides with the Biennale season, this becomes a non-negotiable stop. The art festival transforms warehouses, galleries and public spaces into immersive exhibits. Even in off-years, the Biennale’s influence lingers; many venues host pop-ups, artist residencies and concept galleries through December.

Vypin Island and Lighthouse

A quick ferry ride takes you to Vypin Island, home to the beautiful lighthouse at Puthuvype. Climb up for sweeping views of the Arabian Sea; December’s clear skies make the panorama especially striking.

Kerala Folklore Museum

If you want a deep dive into Kerala’s cultural heritage, this museum is a treasure. Authentic architecture, dance costumes, sculptures, antiques, it’s the kind of place where you’ll want to spend at least half a day. December’s mild afternoons make the visit even more pleasant.

Backwater cruises from Marine Drive or Bolgatty

A December backwater ride is equal parts peaceful and picturesque. Coconut trees sway, water taxis glide past, and the chill in the air gives the journey a festive calm. Sunset cruises are particularly magical this time of year.

Bolgatty Palace and Island

Part heritage site, part luxury escape, Bolgatty Island is perfect for travellers looking for serenity away from Kochi’s bustle. December brings picture-perfect weather for long walks, photography and waterfront dining with a view.

Whether you're a culture lover, a beach person, an art enthusiast or someone who simply enjoys wandering with no plan at all, Kochi in December is a delight. It’s breezy, festive, globally recognised and full of experiences that feel both contemporary and timeless, exactly why it’s climbed onto the world’s radar for 2025.