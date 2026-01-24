Inside the Palace on Wheels: The royal train experience that costs Rs 2.87 lakh per night Actor Roshni Chopra recently travelled to Jaipur aboard the Palace on Wheels, offering a glimpse into India’s iconic luxury train. From royal cabins and fine dining to heritage interiors, here’s what the experience includes, and how much it costs to travel like royalty.

New Delhi:

Actor and content creator Roshni Chopra recently got a taste of full-blown royal travel, taking a journey on the Palace on Wheels to the Pink City, Jaipur. She was joined by several other creators on the luxury train ride, which was part of a trip organised around an event hosted by a hair care brand.

Sharing her experience, Roshni described the journey as nothing short of indulgent. From the moment she stepped onboard, the interiors left a strong impression. Old-world design, rich detailing, and hospitality that leaned heavily into the idea of royal pampering. She summed up the experience as “majestic, iconic, and truly unforgettable”, a reaction that matched what viewers later saw on her Instagram profile.

On January 23, Roshni posted a video tour of the Palace on Wheels, giving followers a close look at life inside the train. Her caption read: “A Royal Affair. Truly an unforgettable trip with @nexxusnewyork on the @heritagepalaceonwheels (which should be on every luxury traveller's bucket list ) with the most luxurious hospitality and pampering only a princess deserves.”

The video captures both the exterior and interiors of the luxury train, from the regal welcome guests receive on arrival to details like welcome beverages, fine-dining facilities and richly styled décor. The clip also offers glimpses of the train’s plush interiors. Carpeted floors. Vintage-style couches. Ornate passageways. Private deluxe cabins designed for comfort and privacy, complete with large windows that let passengers watch the landscape roll by.

All about the Palace on Wheels

As per the official Palace on Wheels website, the train was launched in 1982 and is widely recognised as India’s first luxury heritage train. Its design draws inspiration from the royal past of Rajasthan, with coaches originally meant to serve as personal carriages for the rulers of the former Rajputana states.

The journey itself spans 7 nights and 8 days, starting from New Delhi and covering Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Agra, before returning to the capital. The train features 39 deluxe cabins, two super deluxe cabins, and one presidential suite, each styled around different royal dynasties of Rajasthan.

Travelling like royalty, however, comes at a price. According to current listings on the Palace on Wheels website, the ticket prices for the 2025–26 season (valid till April 2026) are as follows:

Presidential suite (per cabin): Rs 2,87,800 per night

Super deluxe cabin (per cabin): Rs 2,25,300 per night

Deluxe cabin, single occupancy (per person): Rs 1,23,100 per night

Deluxe cabin, double occupancy (per person): Rs 80,000 per night

It’s an experience designed for those looking to travel slowly, luxuriously, and with a strong sense of heritage.

