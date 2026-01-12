IRCTC tour package 2026: Travel from Ayodhya to Jagannath Puri at affordable prices IRCTC is offering a budget-friendly tour package from Ayodhya to Jagannath Puri. Check the destinations included, travel benefits and why this pilgrimage deal is a golden opportunity.

IRCTC introduces new tour packages for its customers almost daily. This time, IRCTC will introduce a fantastic trip package that will include visits to Gaya, Puri Jagannath, Konark Temple, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Baidyanath Dham, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

The 9-day and 10-night tour package will start from February 5th and will continue till February 14th. So, let us know about the destinations covered in the package and how much it will cost.

Destinations covered in the package

This tour package of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start from Agra Cantt Railway Station via Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

During this journey, the passengers will be taken to visit Vishnupad Temple, Gaya, Jagannath Temple of Puri and Sun Temple of Konark, Gangasagar in Kolkata, Baidyanath Dham in Jasidih, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Shri Ram Temple, Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya.

There will be a total of 767 berths as per class. In which a total of 49 seats are reserved in 2 AC, a total of 70 seats in 3 AC and a total of 648 seats in Sleeper Class.

What is included in the package

This package includes travel in Second AC, Third AC, and Sleeper classes, breakfast, lunch, and vegetarian dinner, and local excursions by AC/Non-AC buses.

For Economy (Sleeper) class accommodation, the package price will be ₹19,110 per person and ₹17,950 per child (5-11 years).

For Standard (Third AC) class accommodation, the package price will be ₹31,720 per person and ₹30,360 per child (5-11 years).

For Comfort (Second AC) class accommodation, the package price will be ₹41,980 per person and ₹40,350 per child (5-11 years).

How to book the package

This tour package can be booked online at www.irctctourism.com. You can also book this tour package on EMI. EMIs are available from public and private banks on the IRCTC portal.

