Need to cool off? 5 must-visit places in Darjeeling to escape summer heat

Summer is here and the heat is on. With temperatures soaring and the sun beating down relentlessly, it’s time to escape the scorching heat and head to the hills. And what better place to beat the heat than the beautiful hill station of Darjeeling? Located in the state of West Bengal in India, Darjeeling is a popular tourist destination known for its breathtaking views, tea plantations, and cool climate.

So, if you are looking for a place to cool off this summer, here are 5 must-visit places in Darjeeling that will make your summer escape truly memorable.

Tiger Hill

Tiger Hill is one of the most popular tourist spots in Darjeeling, and for good reason. Located at an altitude of 2,590 meters, this hill offers stunning views of the majestic Mount Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world. The best time to visit Tiger Hill is at dawn when you can witness a breathtaking sunrise over the snow-capped peaks. As the first rays of the sun hit the mountains, they turn into a beautiful shade of golden orange, making it a truly magical experience. The cool breeze and serene atmosphere at Tiger Hill make it a perfect place to escape the summer heat.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Also known as the ‘Toy Train’, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit for anyone travelling to Darjeeling. This iconic train ride takes you through picturesque landscapes, lush green forests, and breathtaking valleys while giving you a glimpse into the local life in Darjeeling. The ride is especially enjoyable during summer as it offers a respite from the heat with its cool and refreshing mountain air.

Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

Escape the heat and get up close and personal with some of the rarest and most fascinating animals at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park. This zoo is home to a diverse range of animals including the majestic snow leopard, Red Panda, Himalayan Black Bear, and many more. So, if you are a nature lover looking for a break from the heat, this is the place to be.

Happy Valley Tea Estate

No trip to Darjeeling is complete without visiting a tea estate. And there’s no better place to cool off than at the Happy Valley Tea Estate. This picturesque tea estate is located at an altitude of 2,100 meters and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Take a tour of the estate, learn about the process of tea production, and enjoy a cup of freshly brewed tea while soaking in the cool mountain air. It’s a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Rock Garden

For those who want to escape to a peaceful oasis amid nature, Rock Garden is the place to be. This beautiful garden is located just 10 kilometres from Darjeeling town and is famous for its unique rock formations, waterfalls, and colourful flowers. The garden provides a cool and refreshing escape from the heat with its lush greenery and serene atmosphere. It’s a perfect spot for a picnic or to simply relax and unwind.

