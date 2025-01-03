Mahakumbh 2025: Ram ghat to Arail ghat, know importance of these ghats in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram ghat to Arail ghat, know the importance of these ghats.

Maha Kumbh is being organised in Prayagraj from January 13, 2025, to February 26, 2025. This religious event will last for about 45 days. During this time, lakhs of devotees will come to Sangam city and take a holy bath. Apart from Sangam Ghat, crowds of devotees will also be seen at other major ghats during Maha Kumbh. Let us know in detail about those major ghats of Prayagraj in this article whose stories are very interesting and bathing in these ghats also has special significance.

The most famous and sacred ghat of Prayagraj is the Triveni Ghat. This is where the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. It is believed that taking a dip in this holy confluence washes away all sins and brings peace to the mind. Devotees can get supernatural experiences by bathing here with full reverence and devotion. In Hinduism, Sangam is considered the abode of the gods. It is believed that bathing here gives salvation.

Importance of Ram Ghat

Ram Ghats is mentioned in the epic Ramayana. Lord Rama is believed to have spent some time at these places during his exile. Various religious rituals, pujas and aartis are performed at these ghats. Bathing and worshipping at these ghats is believed to wash away sins and lead to salvation.

Importance of Arail Ghat

Arail Ghat is located near the Triveni Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. In Hinduism, the Triveni Sangam is considered very sacred and bathing here is believed to bring salvation. The sanctity of Arail Ghat is associated with this Triveni Sangam. A large ashram and school have been established here by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, which is dedicated to yoga and meditation. Yoga and meditation are considered an important means of spiritual development and are mentioned in many ancient texts.

Importance of Lakshmi Ghat

The name Lakshmi Ghat itself tells that it is associated with Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that by worshipping at this ghat, Goddess Lakshmi is pleased and blesses the devotees with wealth, splendour and prosperity.

Importance of Dashashwamedh Ghat

This is one of the major ghats of Prayagraj. Its name is associated with the Ashwamedha Yagya, which was performed by King Bhagirath to bring Ganga to earth. It is believed that King Bhagirath performed the Ashwamedha Yagya on this ghat. A grand Ganga Aarti is organized here regularly. Devotees also come to this ghat to take a holy dip and wash away their sins.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Handicrafts to Souvenirs, shop THESE special things while visiting Kumbh Mela