Madame Tussauds Noida opens for public: Click pics with Kareena Kapoor, SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & other celebs

Madame Tussauds India on Tuesday reopened to much fanfare at its new home in Noida. The wax museum which was earlier located at Cannaught Place's Regal Building, features close to 50 figures from various fields, including history, sports, music, film, and television. Launched in 2017 in the national capital, it is owned and operated by Merlin Entertainments. The Madame Tussauds museum in Noida has undergone several changes. "Earlier the theme was more on the lines of 'Bharat plus India', but this time the attraction is more modern. So this way, the Madame Tussauds here is more similar to the other 23 present across the globe," Anshul Jain, GM and director Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, told PTI.

Where is Madame Tussauds in Noida?

Madame Tussauds is opened in DLF Mall of India in Noida.

What is the ticket price of Madame Tussauds in Noida?

The ticket price for a visit continues to be Rs 960 for adults and Rs 760 for children.

Some of the key figures displayed at the museum's India chapter include PM Narendra Modi, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhubala.

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson, and singers Asha Bhosle and Shreya Ghoshal. Popular cartoon characters like Motu-Patlu acts as a special addition for children.

Hritihik Roshan in a suit and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in a shimmery gown, different from their previous avatars where the film stars were seen wearing a jumper and a sari, respectively, are among some of the cosmetic changes incorporated for the new venue.

This time around, the organisers said they plan to introduce a new public figure every three months.

