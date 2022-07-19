Elon Musk's shirtless pics from Greece go viral amid Twitter lawsuit, here's his EPIC response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TESLACONOMICS Elon Musk's shirtless pics are from his Greece vacation

Elon Musk who is often making headlines, sometimes because of his business ventures and sometimes due to his epic tweets is currently creating a buzz on social media platforms as his shirtless pictures from a yacht in Greece are going viral. From taking a dip in the waters to sunbathing, Musk can be seen chilling on an expensive yacht named Zeus with his friends. Now, the pictures caught the attention of Tesla and SpaceX owner himself and he could not stop reacting to his famous viral pictures. Undoubtedly, he had an epic response to all those making a huge deal about his pictures.

Musk responded to a tweet by a user named Teslaconomics who shared his pictures with a caption, "Fuck yea I got my $ behind this man. So so many other smart investors."

Reacting to the tweet, Musk gave a funny reply and said, "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw)."

Take a look:

Musk's vacation pictures are going viral when Twitter sued Musk after he decided to back out of the USD 44 billion takeover deal. Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement. In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion.

However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Musk demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5 per cent of the platform's active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures.