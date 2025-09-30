Kerala trip in October: Best hill stations, backwaters and beaches to explore Plan your Kerala trip in October when the monsoon leaves the state lush and fresh. Explore misty hill stations like Munnar and Wayanad, serene backwaters in Alleppey and Kumarakom, and golden beaches like Kovalam and Varkala. Your perfect Kerala October travel guide.

Kerala in October is like nature hitting the reset button. The monsoon rains have just cleaned the state spotless, leaving behind green hills, mirror-like backwaters, and beaches that shimmer in the softer sun. The air is cooler, the landscapes more green, and the celebratory mood of fall hangs over every town and village.

If you've been fantasising about an escape where health, adventure, and pure beauty converge, October in Kerala is your ideal calling card. Here's where to go when you want to indulge Kerala at its most enchanted, from misty hill stations to famous backwaters and golden coastlines.

Mist-kissed hill stations in Kerala

Munnar

Munnar is one of the best places to visit in Kerala in October

Rolling tea plantations, winding roads, and crisp October air, Munnar is the postcard image of Kerala’s highlands. Trek through Eravikulam National Park to spot the endangered Nilgiri Tahr or sip fresh-brewed tea while clouds drift lazily past.

Wayanad

October paints Wayanad in fifty shades of green. Think spice plantations, forest trails, and hidden waterfalls. Add to that the Edakkal Caves with prehistoric carvings, and you have history and nature side by side.

Vagamon

Less crowded than Munnar, Vagamon offers pine forests, meadows, and offbeat charm. Perfect for travellers who prefer peace, paragliding, and unhurried walks.

Serene backwaters in Kerala

Alleppey (Alappuzha)

The classic houseboat experience is at its dreamiest in October. Cruise past coconut palms and paddy fields, and wake up to fishermen casting their nets at sunrise.

Kumarakom

If Alleppey is about movement, Kumarakom is about stillness. The bird sanctuary here comes alive in October with migratory visitors, while luxury resorts along Vembanad Lake make it the ultimate slow-travel stop.

Kollam

One of the oldest ports in Kerala, Kollam, offers quieter backwater stretches. Glide past coir-making villages and stop for fresh Karimeen fry by the water.

Sun-drenched beaches in Kerala

Kovalam

Curved bays and a laid-back vibe make Kovalam a perennial favourite. October is shoulder season, with fewer crowds, but perfect swimming weather.

Varkala

Clifftop cafés, yoga retreats, and sunsets that spill orange into the Arabian Sea. Varkala is Kerala’s bohemian beach town, and October is the best time before the high-season rush.

Bekal

With its massive seaside fort and unspoiled sands, Bekal offers history and serenity in one frame. Less commercialised, it’s ideal for travellers who like their beaches raw and quiet.

Why October is the perfect time to visit Kerala

The monsoon has bid farewell, leaving waterfalls full, forests lush, and skies mostly clear. The humidity dips, making treks and outdoor explorations more comfortable. Add to that Onam’s festive glow just passed, and October becomes a sweet spot, nature is at its freshest, and the crowds of December haven’t yet arrived.

A Kerala trip in October is about contrasts: cool mornings in the hills, sunlit afternoons on the beach, and golden evenings on a backwater cruise. It’s a time when the state feels renewed, and every experience, whether it’s a steaming plate of appam and stew or a barefoot walk on the sand, feels like a discovery. If you’ve been waiting for the right month to answer Kerala’s call, October might just be the one.