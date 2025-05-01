Kedarnath Dham doors will open on May 2, know about new token service and Doli Yatra The Panchmukhi idol of Baba Kedarnath left for Kedarnath from Ukhimath on April 28, and the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2 after the idol reaches there.

New Delhi:

Kedarnath Dham is one of the major religious places of Hinduism. Adiyogi Lord Shiva resides here. Every year after Akshaya Tritiya of the Vaishakh month, the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham are opened. In the year 2025, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2. Before the opening of the doors, the doli of the Panchmukhi movable idol of Baba Kedar is brought here from his winter residence. Baba's doli yatra started on April 28 this year.

Doli Yatra started from the Omkareshwar temple on this day

The idol of Baba Kedarnath was sent from Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district on April 28 in a palanquin decorated with flowers. The palanquin journey started from the Omkareshwar temple, which is the winter worship place of Baba Kedarnath. Those who cannot reach Kedarnath Dham can have darshan of Baba Kedarnath at this place during winter.

Doli Yatra was formally inaugurated

On April 28 at 10:30 am, the Doli was sent off to Kedarnath Dham amidst the devotional tunes of the Indian Army band and the chants of Jai Baba Kedar. Before the Doli Yatra began, the Panchmukhi idol of Bholenath was given Panch Snaan and seated in the decorated doli. The Doli was carried on the shoulders of the temple priests, Vedpathis, and officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and sent off. Thousands of devotees were present at the Omkareshwar temple on this occasion.

Doli Yatra route and stops

The Doli Yatra, which started from Omkareshwar temple, will reach Kedarnath Dham on May 1 after taking a night halt at Guptkashi, Phata, and Gaurikund. That means it will take 4 days for the Doli to reach Kedarnath Dham.

When will the doors of Kedarnath Dham open?

The doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees on the fifth day of Vaishakh month, i.e., on May 2. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open at around 7 am in the auspicious time in the morning. After this, devotees will be able to have darshan of Baba Kedarnath here for 6 months. After the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham, the Char Dham Yatra will begin completely with the opening of the doors of Badrinath Dham on May 4.

New token policy

This time, devotees will not have to wait for hours to have darshan in Kedarnath. The administration, police, and tourism department have created a token system for crowd management, under which 1400 devotees will be allowed to have darshan in the temple every hour. Ten counters will be set up at Sangam for token distribution from the opening of the doors. Token numbers of different categories will be issued on the screen. After taking the token, they will be included in the queue 15 minutes earlier as per the slot. This arrangement will save pilgrims from standing in long queues for hours.

