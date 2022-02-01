Katrina- Vicky to Rahul-Disha, check out celebrity couple's favourite honeymoon destination

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Katrina- Vicky to Rahul-Disha, check out the celebrity couple's favourite honeymoon destination

Newlyweds have been constrained to choose from a handful of destinations for their honeymoons due to travel restrictions. But that hasn't stopped our Bollywood celebrities from planning a great getaway to celebrate their nuptials. From newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, get inspired by these celebrity couples. Check their vacation photos here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Katrina revealed the location on her Instagram handle. Fans can get a closer look at her intricate mehendi design in the photo she posted on social media. She has her hands stretched out in front of her, with the seashore and beach serving as a backdrop. Katrina can also be seen wearing the traditional chura. She used a heart emoji as a caption.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoyed their honeymoon and celebrated Rahul's birthday at Kandima, accompanied by their close friends. The couple had the most fun as their pictures are proof.

Dia Mirza Rekhi and Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi also chose the Maldives. Stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, posted gorgeous pictures from her vacation. The former Miss Asia Pacific, who is back in Mumbai now, fondly captioned her photos, "We made some really special memories in Maldives."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Booloni

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Booloni jetted off to the tropical island nation of the Maldives for their honeymoon. The couple appears to have returned home, but the stylist is still mentally in the Maldives. Rhea shared a photo dump from her honeymoon, which included peaceful sunsets, delicious food and laid-back vibes.

Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar

Actress Sonalee Kulkarni and her husband Kunal Benodekar had the time of their lives on their honeymoon, taking in everything it has to offer, from special culinary delights to a Dolphin cruise, relaxing spa treatments for the pair, and much more.

-with IANS inputs