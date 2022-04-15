Finland travel guide: Lapland's northern lights, reindeer rides and European culture on a budget

Follow us on Image Source : VISITFINLAND.COM Northern Lights as seen in Finland

The COVI-19 pandemic has started to recede and the travel industry across the world is all set to make a comeback. Travellers always yearn to discover new places as the thrill of exploring an unknown, undiscovered destination is unparalleled. One such location that attracts a lot of tourists is Finland and the main attraction there is the Northern Lights.

Read: Hanuman Jayanti 2022: 5 popular temples to visit on THIS occasion to seek lord's blessings

While the Northern Lights appear close to Earth, they actually form at altitudes of over 100 kilometres, when solar winds made of particles from the sun agitate atmospheric gases. They form breathtaking displays in the sky and if you want to witness them, Lapland in Finland is the place to be.

When is the best time to see the Northern Lights?

Finland is one of the best destinations in Europe to see the Northern Lights. In Lapland, Northern Lights can be seen with the greatest intensity and frequency. The Northern Lights occur all year round but are only visible during the hours of darkness. In the winter season, when skies are at their darkest for the longest, Northern Lights must be witnessed. The best time to see the Northern Lights in Finland is from December to March.

What else can you do in Finland?

Apart from witnessing the Northern Lights, if one visits during winters, they can indulge in a lot of fun activities. Sledge ride driven by huskies, snowmobile rides and iceboarding can also be enjoyed.

Perfect family trip in Lapland

If you are going with your family, apart from seeing the Northern Lights, you can visit and stay in Rovaniemi, considered the official hometown of Santa Claus. Kids and the elders can also spend time with reindeer. If you are looking for peace, then you can also stay in one of the villages.

Helsinki and other places to visit in Finland

Helsinki has a rich culture. In the capital of Finland, you can watch architecture and enjoy food and the ambience. In Levi, you can enjoy skiing and reindeer rides. Tampere, the lakeside city, is called the Sauna capital of the world.

Budget for visiting Finland

The average expenditure for a couple in Finland on one day is Rs 11,000 or more.